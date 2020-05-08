Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MTG stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MTG is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that MTG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.96.

The shares of the company added by 10.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.96 while ending the day at $7.45. During the trading session, a total of 7.4 million shares were traded which represents a -14.12% decline from the average session volume which is 6.48 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $6.73. MTG 52-week low price stands at $4.34 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.54% to reach $4.59/share. It started the day trading at $3.524 and traded between $3.12 and $3.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KNDI’s 50-day SMA is 3.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.40. The stock has a high of $5.79 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.20%, as 5.20M MTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold more KNDI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP selling -51,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 424,708 shares of KNDI, with a total valuation of $1,112,735.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares by 81.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 227,867 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,585 shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. which are valued at $597,012. In the same vein, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 116,736 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 199,972 shares and is now valued at $523,927. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.