Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FireEye Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that FEYE is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FEYE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.21.

The shares of the company added by 13.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.59 while ending the day at $11.95. During the trading session, a total of 10.06 million shares were traded which represents a -129.62% decline from the average session volume which is 4.38 million shares. FEYE had ended its last session trading at $10.49. FireEye Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FEYE 52-week low price stands at $7.54 while its 52-week high price is $18.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FireEye Inc. generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. FireEye Inc. has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $2.17 and traded between $1.96 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ODP’s 50-day SMA is 1.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.03. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.02%, as 33.97M FEYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.53% of Office Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ODP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,350,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,013,247 shares of ODP, with a total valuation of $127,941,725. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ODP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,553,328 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by 21.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,835,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,487,890 shares of Office Depot Inc. which are valued at $76,811,029. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 820,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,505,879 shares and is now valued at $69,709,642. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Office Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.