Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

The shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rattler Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the RTLR stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Piper Sandler was of a view that RTLR is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that RTLR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.22.

The shares of the company added by 10.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.35 while ending the day at $7.65. During the trading session, a total of 893995.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.97% decline from the average session volume which is 677430.0 shares. RTLR had ended its last session trading at $6.95. Rattler Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RTLR 52-week low price stands at $2.90 while its 52-week high price is $20.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.71%. Rattler Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on September 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.61% to reach $25.83/share. It started the day trading at $12.09 and traded between $10.10 and $10.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORTX’s 50-day SMA is 9.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.15. The stock has a high of $20.25 for the year while the low is $5.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 818106.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.01%, as 818,188 RTLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 348.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more ORTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,974,757 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,364,658 shares of ORTX, with a total valuation of $78,045,875. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile sold more ORTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,732,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Orchard Therapeutics plc shares by 10.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,469,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,781 shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc which are valued at $41,185,019. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Orchard Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 381,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,739,084 shares and is now valued at $28,155,303. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Orchard Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.