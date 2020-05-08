Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

The shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $68 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxus International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Outperform the PYX stock while also putting a $71 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.90.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.88 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 703519.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.48% decline from the average session volume which is 588830.0 shares. PYX had ended its last session trading at $2.81. Pyxus International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PYX 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $20.55.

The Pyxus International Inc. generated 74.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.94% to reach $20.69/share. It started the day trading at $13.37 and traded between $12.47 and $13.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIFI’s 50-day SMA is 11.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.76. The stock has a high of $23.31 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.11%, as 3.57M PYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.42% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 973.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WIFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 66,036 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,652,377 shares of WIFI, with a total valuation of $38,751,720. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile bought more WIFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,697,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by 3.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,996,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,253 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. which are valued at $31,792,674. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 325,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,773,139 shares and is now valued at $29,423,005. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.