Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

The shares of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $12 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Primo Water Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that PRMW is Outperform in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PRMW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.58.

The shares of the company added by 13.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.10 while ending the day at $10.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -34.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. PRMW had ended its last session trading at $9.49. Primo Water Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PRMW 52-week low price stands at $6.33 while its 52-week high price is $16.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Primo Water Corporation generated 205.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 380.0%. Primo Water Corporation has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. H.C. Wainwright also rated CORT as Initiated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CORT could surge by 16.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.90% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.85 and traded between $12.83 and $12.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CORT’s 50-day SMA is 11.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.97. The stock has a high of $17.48 for the year while the low is $9.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.51%, as 21.98M PRMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.31% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CORT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -630,628 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,006,056 shares of CORT, with a total valuation of $166,532,006. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CORT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,605,834 worth of shares.

Similarly, Federated Global Investment Manag… decreased its Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares by 3.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,874,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -367,300 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which are valued at $105,516,616. In the same vein, Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,628 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,003,723 shares and is now valued at $95,164,266. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.