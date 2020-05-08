Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

The shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Outfront Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Outperform the OUT stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Morgan Stanley was of a view that OUT is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that OUT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.13 while ending the day at $14.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a -73.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. OUT had ended its last session trading at $12.91. Outfront Media Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.58. Outfront Media Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OUT 52-week low price stands at $7.07 while its 52-week high price is $31.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Outfront Media Inc. generated 60.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.64%. Outfront Media Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.3144 and traded between $0.27 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3234 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9216. The stock has a high of $2.12 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 96.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.31%, as 108.61M OUT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.77% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -221,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,278,311 shares of DNR, with a total valuation of $13,001,488. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,744,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by 7.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,295,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,774,046 shares of Denbury Resources Inc. which are valued at $4,864,674. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,823,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,203,338 shares and is now valued at $2,997,618. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Denbury Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.