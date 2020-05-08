Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $31 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Buy the LYFT stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on April 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Daiwa Securities was of a view that LYFT is Neutral in its latest report on April 02, 2020. Needham thinks that LYFT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.61.

The shares of the company added by 21.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.51 while ending the day at $31.78. During the trading session, a total of 34.17 million shares were traded which represents a -202.11% decline from the average session volume which is 11.31 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $26.12. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $68.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 358.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4223.85%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.38 and traded between $2.10 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.44. The stock has a high of $22.49 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.29%, as 16.12M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.41% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,204,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,347,487 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $4,347,487. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,123,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by 10.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,756,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,431 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,756,041. In the same vein, Coastal Investment Management LP decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,414,910 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,414,910 shares and is now valued at $1,414,910. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.