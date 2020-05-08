ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.27, with weekly volatility at 3.68% and ATR at 0.97. The ON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.17 and a $25.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.77 million, which was 60.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.54M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.88% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.74 before closing at $16.60. ON’s previous close was $15.98 while the outstanding shares total 434.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.71, and a growth ratio of 1.92.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company ON Semiconductor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ON, the company has in raw cash 894.2 million on their books with 736.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3020000000 million total, with 1818400000 million as their total liabilities.

ON were able to record 164.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -192.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 694.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded a total of 1.4 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 916.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 485.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 434.50M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ON attractive?

In related news, Director, OSTRANDER DARYL sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.71, for a total value of 297,598. As the sale deal closes, the Director, OSTRANDER DARYL now sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 444,766. Also, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Schromm William A. sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 25.50 per share, with a total market value of 242,582. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & GM, ISG, OZCELIK TANER now holds 141,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,543,744. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

12 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ON Semiconductor Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.46.