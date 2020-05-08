Mixed Analyst Attention: Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

The shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sesen Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.16.

The shares of the company added by 13.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6361 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -139.78% decline from the average session volume which is 958240.0 shares. SESN had ended its last session trading at $0.63. SESN 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The Sesen Bio Inc. generated 48.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Sesen Bio Inc. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.75% to reach $67.41/share. It started the day trading at $57.43 and traded between $53.095 and $53.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IONS’s 50-day SMA is 51.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.90. The stock has a high of $73.09 for the year while the low is $39.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.46%, as 8.45M SESN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.39% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.83, while the P/B ratio is 5.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 979.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more IONS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 24,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,947,126 shares of IONS, with a total valuation of $990,380,117. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IONS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $559,832,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,790,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 374,736 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $415,592,382. In the same vein, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,906 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,431,820 shares and is now valued at $398,656,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.