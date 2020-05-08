Mixed Analyst Attention: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

The shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $28 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Jefferies was of a view that NUS is Hold in its latest report on July 17, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that NUS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.45.

The shares of the company added by 27.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.71 while ending the day at $35.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.97 million shares were traded which represents a -151.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. NUS had ended its last session trading at $27.44. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NUS 52-week low price stands at $12.31 while its 52-week high price is $58.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. generated 335.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.56%. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.20. Wunderlich also rated KOPN as Downgrade on August 03, 2016, with its price target of $2 suggesting that KOPN could surge by 62.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.57% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.56 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOPN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3660 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5654. The stock has a high of $1.39 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 4.06M NUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Kopin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 597.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,282,997 shares of KOPN, with a total valuation of $2,541,766.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Kopin Corporation shares by 24.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,537,218 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -840,665 shares of Kopin Corporation which are valued at $885,489. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kopin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,499,481 shares and is now valued at $523,319. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of Kopin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.