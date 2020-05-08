Mixed Analyst Attention: Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT), Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

The shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatrace Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Buy the DT stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Neutral rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on April 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Raymond James was of a view that DT is Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that DT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.85 while ending the day at $31.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -4.56% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. DT had ended its last session trading at $29.81. Dynatrace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DT 52-week low price stands at $17.05 while its 52-week high price is $37.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatrace Inc. generated 188.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dynatrace Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Dougherty & Company also rated MIME as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that MIME could surge by 14.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.82% to reach $51.17/share. It started the day trading at $43.63 and traded between $40.86 and $43.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIME’s 50-day SMA is 35.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.48. The stock has a high of $54.40 for the year while the low is $25.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.54%, as 2.05M DT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Mimecast Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,684,513 shares of MIME, with a total valuation of $130,063,309. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MIME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,995,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Mimecast Limited shares by 108.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,715,822 shares of Mimecast Limited which are valued at $116,615,845. In the same vein, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Mimecast Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,613,501 shares and is now valued at $92,256,585. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Mimecast Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.