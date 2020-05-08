Mixed Analyst Attention: Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

The shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cloudflare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Underweight the NET stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NET is Outperform in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that NET is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is 7.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.65.

The shares of the company added by 18.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.17 while ending the day at $29.52. During the trading session, a total of 10.0 million shares were traded which represents a -193.19% decline from the average session volume which is 3.41 million shares. NET had ended its last session trading at $24.95. Cloudflare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 NET 52-week low price stands at $14.50 while its 52-week high price is $27.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Cloudflare Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.04% to reach $2.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.7798 and traded between $0.7211 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DYNT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0609 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0329. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 101993.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 134.45%, as 239,124 NET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.24% of Dynatronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.18% over the last six months.

First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DYNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by 60.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,000 shares of Dynatronics Corporation which are valued at $60,480. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,100 shares and is now valued at $43,286. Following these latest developments, around 16.70% of Dynatronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.