Mixed Analyst Attention: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $17 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenterPoint Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $17. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that CNP is Market Perform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that CNP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.53 while ending the day at $17.81. During the trading session, a total of 27.72 million shares were traded which represents a -233.62% decline from the average session volume which is 8.31 million shares. CNP had ended its last session trading at $15.98. CenterPoint Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CNP 52-week low price stands at $11.58 while its 52-week high price is $31.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CenterPoint Energy Inc. generated 241.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.58 and traded between $0.50 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.86%, as 1.74M CNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 970.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 32.99% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.