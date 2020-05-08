Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $330 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DexCom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $195. UBS was of a view that DXCM is Neutral in its latest report on November 28, 2018. Goldman thinks that DXCM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $363.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 255.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.11.

The shares of the company added by 10.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $389.01 while ending the day at $404.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a -168.05% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. DXCM had ended its last session trading at $366.52. DexCom Inc. currently has a market cap of $36.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 253.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.89, with a beta of 0.73. DexCom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 DXCM 52-week low price stands at $113.63 while its 52-week high price is $381.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DexCom Inc. generated 584.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%. DexCom Inc. has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is now rated as Outperform. Canaccord Genuity also rated VAPO as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VAPO could down by -6.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.67% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $28.95 and traded between $26.27 and $26.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAPO’s 50-day SMA is 16.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.44. The stock has a high of $30.82 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 853844.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.33%, as 833,950 DXCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of Vapotherm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 547.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 161.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 112.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more VAPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -20,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,743,767 shares of VAPO, with a total valuation of $32,835,133. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more VAPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,237,223 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by 12.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,147,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,276 shares of Vapotherm Inc. which are valued at $21,598,198. In the same vein, Parian Global Management LP increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 575,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,120,000 shares and is now valued at $21,089,600. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Vapotherm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.