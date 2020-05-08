Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

The shares of Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aaron’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Northcoast was of a view that AAN is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Northcoast thinks that AAN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.30.

The shares of the company added by 15.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.39 while ending the day at $33.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -20.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. AAN had ended its last session trading at $28.80. Aaron’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.96, with a beta of 1.55. AAN 52-week low price stands at $13.01 while its 52-week high price is $78.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aaron’s Inc. generated 57.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.09%. Aaron’s Inc. has the potential to record 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $65.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.90 and traded between $6.57 and $6.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 8.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.22. The stock has a high of $14.89 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 2.55M AAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 224,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,981,845 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $66,286,016. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,197,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by 31.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,756,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,849,498 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP which are valued at $57,243,730. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,282,556 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,509,116 shares and is now valued at $33,277,276. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.