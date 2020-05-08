Is There A Value in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) And Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

The shares of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Natera Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2018, to Neutral the NTRA stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 05, 2018. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. The Benchmark Company was of a view that NTRA is Buy in its latest report on November 10, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that NTRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.02.

The shares of the company added by 21.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.75 while ending the day at $43.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a -167.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. NTRA had ended its last session trading at $35.85. Natera Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 NTRA 52-week low price stands at $16.87 while its 52-week high price is $41.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Natera Inc. generated 61.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.67%. Natera Inc. has the potential to record -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Stifel also rated AVNS as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that AVNS could surge by 11.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.91% to reach $32.67/share. It started the day trading at $31.15 and traded between $27.835 and $28.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVNS’s 50-day SMA is 28.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.44. The stock has a high of $48.07 for the year while the low is $19.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.72%, as 2.81M NTRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AVNS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -138,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,947,380 shares of AVNS, with a total valuation of $133,232,943. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more AVNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,550,057 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Avanos Medical Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,493,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,859 shares of Avanos Medical Inc. which are valued at $121,004,488. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Avanos Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 752,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,334,297 shares and is now valued at $89,792,618. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Avanos Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.