Is There A Value in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) And Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

The shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Neutral the GEL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEL is Outperform in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GEL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.82.

The shares of the company added by 14.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.18 while ending the day at $5.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a 14.03% incline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. GEL had ended its last session trading at $5.22. Genesis Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $781.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 2.52. Genesis Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEL 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Energy L.P. generated 41.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%. Genesis Energy L.P. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Oppenheimer also rated ATNX as Initiated on May 02, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ATNX could surge by 67.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.58% to reach $28.22/share. It started the day trading at $9.53 and traded between $8.77 and $9.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATNX’s 50-day SMA is 8.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.91. The stock has a high of $21.11 for the year while the low is $5.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.62%, as 9.49M GEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.21% of Athenex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 735.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ATNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 797,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,532,467 shares of ATNX, with a total valuation of $89,261,295. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile sold more ATNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,723,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Athenex Inc. shares by 4.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,485,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -195,093 shares of Athenex Inc. which are valued at $34,716,841. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Athenex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,801,293 shares and is now valued at $21,682,008. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Athenex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.