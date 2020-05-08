Is There A Value in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) And Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

The shares of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Industrials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GEE Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2016, to Buy the JOB stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Maxim Group was of a view that JOB is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that JOB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.16.

The shares of the company added by 11.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.32 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 916214.0 shares were traded which represents a -448.47% decline from the average session volume which is 167050.0 shares. JOB had ended its last session trading at $0.34. GEE Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 JOB 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $1.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GEE Group Inc. generated 2.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) is now rated as Buy. Compass Point also rated SAR as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $27.75 suggesting that SAR could surge by 37.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.19% to reach $22.39/share. It started the day trading at $14.25 and traded between $12.40 and $13.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAR’s 50-day SMA is 15.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.88. The stock has a high of $28.70 for the year while the low is $5.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 146613.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.14%, as 99,492 JOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 138.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.75% of Saratoga Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.