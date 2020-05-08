Is There A Value in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) And Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

The shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcus Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Overweight the RCUS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Citigroup was of a view that RCUS is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Wedbush thinks that RCUS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 371.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.80 while ending the day at $29.73. During the trading session, a total of 841409.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.57% decline from the average session volume which is 551490.0 shares. RCUS had ended its last session trading at $26.81. Arcus Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.50 RCUS 52-week low price stands at $6.30 while its 52-week high price is $36.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcus Biosciences Inc. generated 67.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.59%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.41% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.01 and traded between $1.75 and $1.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGG’s 50-day SMA is 2.2328 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.9566. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.92%, as 14.97M RCUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.89% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -54,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,380,569 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $11,548,830. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,772,670 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,151,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,525 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $5,704,557. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 246,441 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,466,412 shares and is now valued at $4,464,206. Following these latest developments, around 4.47% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.