Is Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Still Worth A Bite?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares fell to a low of $23.18 before closing at $23.70. Intraday shares traded counted 1.89 million, which was -28.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.47M. TDC’s previous close was $22.94 while the outstanding shares total 115.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.27, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 1.03. The TDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.62 and a $39.85 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.31% on 05/07/20.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Teradata Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TDC, the company has in raw cash 494.0 million on their books with 45.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1014000000 million total, with 886000000 million as their total liabilities.

TDC were able to record 89.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -220.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 148.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Teradata Corporation (TDC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Teradata Corporation recorded a total of 494.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -19.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.09%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 246.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 248.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 115.20M with the revenue now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDC attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Culhane Mark bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.92, for a total value of 22,704. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Culhane Mark now bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 177,042. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, Etherington Martyn bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.43 per share, with a total market value of 113,649. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Culhane Mark now holds 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 202,769. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

2 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teradata Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.58.