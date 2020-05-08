Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)?

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Underperform the RIG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Barclays was of a view that RIG is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that RIG is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.88.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.26. During the trading session, a total of 25.47 million shares were traded which represents a 22.47% incline from the average session volume which is 32.85 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $1.14. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RIG 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated INSG as Initiated on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INSG could surge by 8.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.17% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.99 and traded between $10.03 and $10.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSG’s 50-day SMA is 8.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.58. The stock has a high of $15.15 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.85%, as 15.52M RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.24% of Inseego Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 94.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,965,504 shares of INSG, with a total valuation of $136,845,090.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Inseego Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,085,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128 shares of Inseego Corp. which are valued at $19,222,977. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Inseego Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,066 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,298,520 shares and is now valued at $14,319,780. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Inseego Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.