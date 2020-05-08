Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK), Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)?

The shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2016, to Buy the NAK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Adams Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2009. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NAK is Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.17.

The shares of the company added by 18.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.73 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 13.71 million shares were traded which represents a -319.32% decline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. NAK had ended its last session trading at $0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NAK 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.01% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.59 and traded between $9.11 and $9.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELP’s 50-day SMA is 11.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.64. The stock has a high of $18.15 for the year while the low is $8.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.09%, as 4.62M NAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 797.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more ELP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -426,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,664,410 shares of ELP, with a total valuation of $38,146,508. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,660,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,947,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which are valued at $20,278,243. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors (UK) Ltd. decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,022,128 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,753,529 shares and is now valued at $18,254,237. Following these latest developments, around 55.60% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.