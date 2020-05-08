Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO), Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)?

The shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.74.

The shares of the company added by 29.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $1.00. During the trading session, a total of 851245.0 shares were traded which represents a -2103.59% decline from the average session volume which is 38630.0 shares. MOGO had ended its last session trading at $0.77. MOGO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mogo Inc. generated 10.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Mogo Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated OVID as Initiated on April 20, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that OVID could surge by 68.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $11.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.9399 and traded between $3.35 and $3.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVID’s 50-day SMA is 3.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.01. The stock has a high of $5.24 for the year while the low is $1.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.43%, as 1.37M MOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.41% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more OVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,213,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by 39.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,481,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 417,937 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,414,140. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,984 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,084,709 shares and is now valued at $3,232,433. Following these latest developments, around 41.03% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.