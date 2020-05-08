Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)?

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.43.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.6453 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 8.25 million shares were traded which represents a 21.57% incline from the average session volume which is 10.52 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $3.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 119.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.22%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $153. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.83% to reach $128.28/share. It started the day trading at $138.79 and traded between $130.28 and $137.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROKU’s 50-day SMA is 102.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 125.13. The stock has a high of $176.55 for the year while the low is $58.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.50%, as 11.73M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.38% of Roku Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ROKU shares, increasing its portfolio by 44.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,793,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,141,036 shares of ROKU, with a total valuation of $799,657,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ROKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $679,974,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… decreased its Roku Inc. shares by 8.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,975,837 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -375,713 shares of Roku Inc. which are valued at $347,806,221. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Roku Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 330,077 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,620,379 shares and is now valued at $316,710,755. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Roku Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.