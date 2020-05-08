Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)?

The shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Outperform the PRTS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $4.50. Barrington Research was of a view that PRTS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2012. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PRTS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 361.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.34.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.80 while ending the day at $4.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -670.6% decline from the average session volume which is 227730.0 shares. PRTS had ended its last session trading at $3.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PRTS 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $3.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. generated 2.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Barrington Research also rated LAUR as Reiterated on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that LAUR could surge by 55.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $19.64/share. It started the day trading at $9.55 and traded between $8.225 and $8.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAUR’s 50-day SMA is 11.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.96. The stock has a high of $21.66 for the year while the low is $7.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.82%, as 2.54M PRTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.14% of Laureate Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 127.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,440,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,753,261 shares of LAUR, with a total valuation of $134,036,773. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LAUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,052,521 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by 3.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,090,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -225,343 shares of Laureate Education Inc. which are valued at $74,523,583. In the same vein, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. decreased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 567,690 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,812,634 shares and is now valued at $61,090,783. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Laureate Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.