Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)?

The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Buy the TEVA stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Edward Jones Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Gabelli & Co was of a view that TEVA is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TEVA is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.39.

The shares of the company added by 10.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.36 while ending the day at $11.55. During the trading session, a total of 36.92 million shares were traded which represents a -76.12% decline from the average session volume which is 20.96 million shares. TEVA had ended its last session trading at $10.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEVA 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $14.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has the potential to record 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. BMO Capital Markets also rated APLS as Initiated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that APLS could surge by 42.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.81% to reach $53.91/share. It started the day trading at $32.135 and traded between $30.51 and $31.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLS’s 50-day SMA is 30.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.70. The stock has a high of $45.04 for the year while the low is $16.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.21%, as 5.64M TEVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.72% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 962.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,678,289 shares of APLS, with a total valuation of $125,331,362. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more APLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,659,503 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 14.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,108,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 518,021 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $110,064,331. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 276,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,700,000 shares and is now valued at $72,333,000. Following these latest developments, around 20.30% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.