Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)?

The shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TTPH is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2019. WBB Securities thinks that TTPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 332.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.47.

The shares of the company added by 74.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $2.42. During the trading session, a total of 52.22 million shares were traded which represents a -26610.55% decline from the average session volume which is 195490.0 shares. TTPH had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 TTPH 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $22.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 21.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$6.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -161.82%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated PFE as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that PFE could surge by 10.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.02% to reach $41.36/share. It started the day trading at $38.49 and traded between $36.89 and $36.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFE’s 50-day SMA is 34.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.65. The stock has a high of $44.56 for the year while the low is $27.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 46.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 44.31M TTPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.80% of Pfizer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.50, while the P/B ratio is 3.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 32.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PFE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,880,968 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 440,641,714 shares of PFE, with a total valuation of $14,382,545,545. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PFE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,524,061,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Pfizer Inc. shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 270,455,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,518,833 shares of Pfizer Inc. which are valued at $8,827,681,033. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Pfizer Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,979,451 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 193,725,684 shares and is now valued at $6,323,206,326. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.