Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)?

The shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on July 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RYAM is Outperform in its latest report on May 30, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that RYAM is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.92.

The shares of the company added by 24.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.5301 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a -181.59% decline from the average session volume which is 869060.0 shares. RYAM had ended its last session trading at $1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RYAM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. generated 64.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.26%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $33.68/share. It started the day trading at $29.97 and traded between $26.97 and $27.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 32.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.44. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $13.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.13%, as 7.04M RYAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 759,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,109,581 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $1,289,336,771. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $722,122,998 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by 7.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,942,564 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,063,395 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $668,460,715. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 542,695 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,741,258 shares and is now valued at $502,265,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.