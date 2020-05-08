Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)?

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the DBD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DBD is Underweight in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.59 while ending the day at $5.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 12.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $4.51. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 512.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 117.65%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $1.00 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAVS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5974 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4591. The stock has a high of $5.15 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 139654.74 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.57%, as 88,583 DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 114.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 171.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Virtu Financial BD LLC sold more UAVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Virtu Financial BD LLC selling -14,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,492 shares of UAVS, with a total valuation of $17,053.

Following these latest developments, around 54.95% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.