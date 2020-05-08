Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)?

The shares of Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Castlight Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Hold the CSLT stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on October 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that CSLT is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Dougherty & Company thinks that CSLT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.65.

The shares of the company added by 9.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.61 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 639700.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.0% decline from the average session volume which is 528680.0 shares. CSLT had ended its last session trading at $0.61. Castlight Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CSLT 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $3.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Castlight Health Inc. generated 43.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Castlight Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.04% to reach $10.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.54 and traded between $7.3501 and $7.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LCI’s 50-day SMA is 7.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.17. The stock has a high of $15.52 for the year while the low is $5.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by 0.00%, as 10.01M CSLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.89% of Lannett Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 645.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Telemus Capital LLC sold more LCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Telemus Capital LLC selling -188,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,679,351 shares of LCI, with a total valuation of $53,371,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,858,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its Lannett Company Inc. shares by 6.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,412,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,279 shares of Lannett Company Inc. which are valued at $23,715,110. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Lannett Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,225 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,330,532 shares and is now valued at $16,197,197. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Lannett Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.