Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)?

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Hold the WTRH stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WTRH is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that WTRH is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1001.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.35.

The shares of the company added by 44.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 38.52 million shares were traded which represents a -287.58% decline from the average session volume which is 9.94 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $1.62. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 29.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ABEO as Resumed on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ABEO could surge by 76.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.12% to reach $9.86/share. It started the day trading at $2.44 and traded between $2.30 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.66. The stock has a high of $8.09 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.71%, as 4.04M WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.02% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.06% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $15,147,325. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,585,238 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.