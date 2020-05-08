Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)?

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $107 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T-Mobile US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Buy the TMUS stock while also putting a $123 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 107. Argus was of a view that TMUS is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Nomura thinks that TMUS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 96.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $105.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.25.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $90.2324 while ending the day at $95.29. During the trading session, a total of 10.43 million shares were traded which represents a -63.53% decline from the average session volume which is 6.38 million shares. TMUS had ended its last session trading at $86.59. T-Mobile US Inc. currently has a market cap of $119.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.07, with a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TMUS 52-week low price stands at $63.50 while its 52-week high price is $101.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T-Mobile US Inc. generated 1.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.88%. T-Mobile US Inc. has the potential to record 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.99% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.89 and traded between $1.48 and $1.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATOS’s 50-day SMA is 1.4522 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6452. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 241773.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.99%, as 239,380 TMUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,689 shares of ATOS, with a total valuation of $160,516.

Following these latest developments, around 0.57% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.