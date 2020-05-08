Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)?

The shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rent-A-Center Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the RCII stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that RCII is Strong Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RCII is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.90.

The shares of the company added by 14.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.5001 while ending the day at $20.89. During the trading session, a total of 883242.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.59% decline from the average session volume which is 813340.0 shares. RCII had ended its last session trading at $18.22. Rent-A-Center Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 1.47. RCII 52-week low price stands at $11.69 while its 52-week high price is $31.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rent-A-Center Inc. generated 70.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.45%. Rent-A-Center Inc. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated MIK as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that MIK could surge by 40.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.52% to reach $4.61/share. It started the day trading at $3.01 and traded between $2.71 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIK’s 50-day SMA is 2.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.22. The stock has a high of $11.96 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.39%, as 25.97M RCII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.81% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MIK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -581,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,187,747 shares of MIK, with a total valuation of $18,124,150. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MIK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,325,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by 38.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,970,531 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,420,087 shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. which are valued at $11,292,260. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,985,615 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,682,319 shares and is now valued at $9,205,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.