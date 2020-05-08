Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)?

The shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nine Energy Service Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that NINE is Neutral in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Citigroup thinks that NINE is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.43.

The shares of the company added by 21.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.0301 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 579335.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.21% decline from the average session volume which is 368500.0 shares. NINE had ended its last session trading at $1.07. Nine Energy Service Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 NINE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $22.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nine Energy Service Inc. generated 92.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. Nine Energy Service Inc. has the potential to record -2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BofA/Merrill also rated SONO as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SONO could surge by 30.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.88% to reach $13.79/share. It started the day trading at $10.04 and traded between $9.20 and $9.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 9.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.60. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $6.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.07%, as 3.11M NINE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,366,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,671,055 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $48,090,546. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,388,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 65.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 885,810 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $18,991,808. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 165,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,718,500 shares and is now valued at $14,572,880. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.