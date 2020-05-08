Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)?

The shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $139 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Overweight the CRL stock while also putting a $152 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $190. Goldman was of a view that CRL is Buy in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that CRL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $162.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.68.

The shares of the company added by 8.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $144.33 while ending the day at $156.56. During the trading session, a total of 772360.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.66% decline from the average session volume which is 499390.0 shares. CRL had ended its last session trading at $143.66. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.50, with a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CRL 52-week low price stands at $95.58 while its 52-week high price is $179.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Charles River Laboratories International Inc. generated 238.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.35%. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has the potential to record 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Lake Street also rated VSTO as Initiated on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VSTO could surge by 43.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.91% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.73 and traded between $6.66 and $7.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTO’s 50-day SMA is 8.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.41. The stock has a high of $10.80 for the year while the low is $4.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.51%, as 2.41M CRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Vista Outdoor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 853.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VSTO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -236,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,225,413 shares of VSTO, with a total valuation of $72,383,634. Gates Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VSTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,671,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by 3.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,927,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,240 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. which are valued at $43,362,361. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,327,980 shares and is now valued at $38,086,224. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.