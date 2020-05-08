Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)?

The shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Mkt Perform the BSIG stock while also putting a $7.25 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BSIG is Underperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BSIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.18.

The shares of the company added by 13.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.62 while ending the day at $8.18. During the trading session, a total of 772763.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.54% decline from the average session volume which is 674660.0 shares. BSIG had ended its last session trading at $7.23. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $656.04 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.70. BSIG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $13.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.92% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.9949 and traded between $0.9366 and $0.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFMS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7135 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4922. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.37%, as 2.74M BSIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.23% of Conformis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 579.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CFMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -209,507 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,959,376 shares of CFMS, with a total valuation of $3,124,407. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CFMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,744,070 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Conformis Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,963,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -60,020 shares of Conformis Inc. which are valued at $2,496,753. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Conformis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,196,057 shares and is now valued at $2,013,516. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Conformis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.