Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)?

The shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BHF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that BHF is Sell in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BHF is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.43.

The shares of the company added by 11.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.61 while ending the day at $26.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -0.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. BHF had ended its last session trading at $24.10. BHF 52-week low price stands at $12.05 while its 52-week high price is $48.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.51%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has the potential to record 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Wells Fargo also rated EQM as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that EQM could surge by 27.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $24.60/share. It started the day trading at $19.60 and traded between $17.59 and $17.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQM’s 50-day SMA is 15.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.29. The stock has a high of $46.48 for the year while the low is $7.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.37%, as 5.19M BHF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.24% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more EQM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -2,599,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,608,884 shares of EQM, with a total valuation of $136,984,831. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more EQM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,079,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,930,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,996 shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $117,178,118. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 974,301 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,050,938 shares and is now valued at $59,601,068. Following these latest developments, around 58.56% of EQM Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.