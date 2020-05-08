Is It Crazy To Buy SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) And Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

The shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVMK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the SVMK stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Stephens was of a view that SVMK is Overweight in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SVMK is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.51.

The shares of the company added by 7.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.965 while ending the day at $16.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 27.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. SVMK had ended its last session trading at $15.87. SVMK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SVMK 52-week low price stands at $9.35 while its 52-week high price is $22.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SVMK Inc. generated 131.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. SVMK Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is now rated as Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated CHEK as Reiterated on January 11, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CHEK could surge by 82.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.88% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.546 and traded between $0.501 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHEK’s 50-day SMA is 0.9803 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6138. The stock has a high of $2.80 for the year while the low is $0.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 135779.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.75%, as 144,945 SVMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 851.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more CHEK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,531.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,240,739 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,321,757 shares of CHEK, with a total valuation of $1,546,456. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CHEK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $367,812 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Check-Cap Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 75,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Check-Cap Ltd. which are valued at $87,882. Following these latest developments, around 3.14% of Check-Cap Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.