Is It Crazy To Buy iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) And Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $120 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iRhythm Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the IRTC stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 102. Oppenheimer was of a view that IRTC is Perform in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that IRTC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $108.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is 7.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.03.

The shares of the company added by 8.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $110.565 while ending the day at $119.65. During the trading session, a total of 764203.0 shares were traded which represents a -102.1% decline from the average session volume which is 378140.0 shares. IRTC had ended its last session trading at $109.87. iRhythm Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 IRTC 52-week low price stands at $56.24 while its 52-week high price is $110.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The iRhythm Technologies Inc. generated 20.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.23%. iRhythm Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.80% to reach $24.74/share. It started the day trading at $13.74 and traded between $12.86 and $13.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR's 50-day SMA is 26.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.95. The stock has a high of $199.50 for the year while the low is $9.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 43.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.07%, as 46.22M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.82% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 373.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NBR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -678,967 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,558,974 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $19,328,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,433,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 8.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,523,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,532,158 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $10,734,257. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,581,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,262,618 shares and is now valued at $7,902,421. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.