Is It Crazy To Buy Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) And CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.95.

The shares of the company added by 35.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.473 while ending the day at $0.64. During the trading session, a total of 9.35 million shares were traded which represents a -2803.49% decline from the average session volume which is 322090.0 shares. HHT had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 58.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HHT 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.28% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $1.87 and traded between $1.78 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.6040 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3419. The stock has a high of $13.32 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.04%, as 8.11M HHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.54% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,460,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,977 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $9,537,086. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,140,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,084,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,363 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $7,525,405. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $5,251,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.62% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.