Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Worth A Bite? GGAL 200 SMA stands at -43.33%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta of 1.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.80, and a growth ratio of 0.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.96, with weekly volatility at 11.74% and ATR at 0.72. The GGAL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.66 and a $39.22 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.14% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.07 before closing at $7.84. Intraday shares traded counted 2.17 million, which was -84.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.18M. GGAL’s previous close was $7.25 while the outstanding shares total 209.02M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 418.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 175.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 209.02M with the revenue now reading 1.65 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of GGAL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 53.40%.

2 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GGAL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.91.