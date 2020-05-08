Is A Downturn Overdue? Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)?

The shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Talos Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Northland Capital was of a view that TALO is Outperform in its latest report on October 22, 2018. ROTH Capital thinks that TALO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.07 while ending the day at $11.42. During the trading session, a total of 625113.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.58% decline from the average session volume which is 603530.0 shares. TALO had ended its last session trading at $10.67. TALO 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Talos Energy Inc. generated 87.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.5%. Talos Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Raymond James also rated QDEL as Resumed on October 23, 2018, with its price target of $80 suggesting that QDEL could down by -52.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $142.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.85% to reach $100.33/share. It started the day trading at $163.48 and traded between $148.02 and $153.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QDEL’s 50-day SMA is 102.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.65. The stock has a high of $146.05 for the year while the low is $52.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.86%, as 2.80M TALO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.57% of Quidel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 89.34, while the P/B ratio is 11.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 583.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 97.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 147.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more QDEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -397,120 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,717,745 shares of QDEL, with a total valuation of $559,252,638. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more QDEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,458,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Quidel Corporation shares by 2.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,601,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,327 shares of Quidel Corporation which are valued at $352,267,899. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quidel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,256,645 shares and is now valued at $220,722,447. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Quidel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.