Is A Downturn Overdue? Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)?

The shares of Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on September 29, 2016. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stein Mart Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2015. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that SMRT is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2014. Canaccord Genuity thinks that SMRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2905 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 3.88 million shares were traded which represents a -341.13% decline from the average session volume which is 880340.0 shares. SMRT had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Stein Mart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SMRT 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $1.48.

The Stein Mart Inc. generated 9.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. MKM Partners also rated DIN as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that DIN could surge by 38.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.74% to reach $63.86/share. It started the day trading at $39.33 and traded between $36.76 and $39.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIN’s 50-day SMA is 39.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.09. The stock has a high of $104.46 for the year while the low is $14.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.57%, as 2.23M SMRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.69% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DIN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -63,849 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,260,459 shares of DIN, with a total valuation of $64,829,964. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,818,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,414,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 72,652 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. which are valued at $40,557,478. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 837,200 shares and is now valued at $24,010,896. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.