Is A Downturn Overdue? Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)?

The shares of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gray Television Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Outperform the GTN stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Jefferies was of a view that GTN is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Guggenheim thinks that GTN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.59 while ending the day at $12.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -20.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. GTN had ended its last session trading at $11.56. Gray Television Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 2.04. Gray Television Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 GTN 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $23.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gray Television Inc. generated 212.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Gray Television Inc. has the potential to record 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Maxim Group also rated HAIN as Reiterated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HAIN could down by -6.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.31% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $29.25 and traded between $27.51 and $28.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAIN’s 50-day SMA is 25.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.82. The stock has a high of $28.35 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.39%, as 9.96M GTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.79% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engaged Capital LLC sold more HAIN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engaged Capital LLC selling -8,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,060,628 shares of HAIN, with a total valuation of $546,944,509. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HAIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,818,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,448,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -231,400 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. which are valued at $167,465,493. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,740 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,909,793 shares and is now valued at $153,477,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.