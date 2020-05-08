Is A Downturn Overdue? Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)?

The shares of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2018. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eros International Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 24, 2015. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 18, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Jefferies was of a view that EROS is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. Jefferies thinks that EROS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.47.

The shares of the company added by 12.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.64 while ending the day at $2.90. During the trading session, a total of 6.17 million shares were traded which represents a -65.47% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. EROS had ended its last session trading at $2.57. Eros International Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EROS 52-week low price stands at $1.10 while its 52-week high price is $8.46.

The Eros International Plc generated 89.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Credit Suisse also rated DCP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that DCP could surge by 30.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.555 and traded between $7.20 and $7.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 7.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.85. The stock has a high of $33.45 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.13%, as 8.08M EROS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.94% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more DCP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -87,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,776,659 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $43,861,002. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,467,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 14.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,399,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,158,603 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $38,256,099. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,030,971 shares and is now valued at $36,756,052. Following these latest developments, around 24.50% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.