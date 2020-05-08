Here’s Why Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Rallying -23.86% to $61.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has a beta of 0.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.65, and a growth ratio of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.23, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 2.05. The AIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.53 and a $55.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.08% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $36.435 before closing at $37.14. Intraday shares traded counted 2.3 million, which was -35.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.70M. AIV’s previous close was $36.03 while the outstanding shares total 153.83M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Apartment Investment and Management Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AIV were able to record -157.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 105.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 374.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apartment Investment and Management Company recorded a total of 230.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.09%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 193.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 36.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 153.83M with the revenue now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.65 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIV attractive?

In related news, Director, NELSON KATHLEEN M. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 90,000. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Bezzant John E now sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,286,878. Also, Executive Vice President, Kimmel Keith M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were price at an average price of 55.47 per share, with a total market value of 832,080. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, COHN LISA R now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 547,655. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apartment Investment and Management Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.08.