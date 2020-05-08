Expensive Market, What To Buy? Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND), RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

The shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 07, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Talend S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 15, 2019, to Buy the TLND stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $68. Barclays was of a view that TLND is Overweight in its latest report on September 17, 2018. Needham thinks that TLND is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.09.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.53 while ending the day at $29.92. During the trading session, a total of 993687.0 shares were traded which represents a -114.7% decline from the average session volume which is 462830.0 shares. TLND had ended its last session trading at $27.93. Talend S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TLND 52-week low price stands at $18.30 while its 52-week high price is $50.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Talend S.A. generated 177.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -671.43%. Talend S.A. has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Brigantine published a research note on February 13, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. Brigantine also rated RNWK as Downgrade on November 04, 2011, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that RNWK could surge by 86.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.02% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.7701 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNWK’s 50-day SMA is 0.7620 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2909. The stock has a high of $2.28 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 186591.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.13%, as 177,019 TLND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of RealNetworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 124.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more RNWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 1,037,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,020,322 shares of RNWK, with a total valuation of $4,394,835. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC meanwhile sold more RNWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,759,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by 3.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,258,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,666 shares of RealNetworks Inc. which are valued at $1,648,377. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 231,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,647,052 shares and is now valued at $1,202,348. Following these latest developments, around 41.37% of RealNetworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.