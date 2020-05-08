Expensive Market, What To Buy? Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR), Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

The shares of Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $18 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spartan Motors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2017. That day the Seaport Global Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on January 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Craig Hallum was of a view that SPAR is Buy in its latest report on July 26, 2016. Seaport Global Securities thinks that SPAR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.28.

The shares of the company added by 22.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.00 while ending the day at $16.01. During the trading session, a total of 720618.0 shares were traded which represents a -97.38% decline from the average session volume which is 365100.0 shares. SPAR had ended its last session trading at $13.12. Spartan Motors Inc. currently has a market cap of $600.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 1.37. Spartan Motors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SPAR 52-week low price stands at $8.45 while its 52-week high price is $20.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spartan Motors Inc. generated 19.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.49%. Spartan Motors Inc. has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.13 and traded between $1.975 and $2.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEV’s 50-day SMA is 2.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.97. The stock has a high of $5.31 for the year while the low is $1.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.41%, as 60.27M SPAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of Ambev S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. sold more ABEV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. selling -2,436,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 150,057,083 shares of ABEV, with a total valuation of $345,131,291. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more ABEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,324,274 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ambev S.A. shares by 1.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 85,448,317 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,458,523 shares of Ambev S.A. which are valued at $196,531,129. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Ambev S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,211,693 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 63,459,709 shares and is now valued at $145,957,331.