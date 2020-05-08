Expensive Market, What To Buy? Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

The shares of Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $21 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Malibu Boats Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Market Perform the MBUU stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that MBUU is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Raymond James thinks that MBUU is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.37.

The shares of the company added by 10.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.65 while ending the day at $37.56. During the trading session, a total of 511778.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.57% decline from the average session volume which is 293160.0 shares. MBUU had ended its last session trading at $34.12. Malibu Boats Inc. currently has a market cap of $804.54 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 2.00. Malibu Boats Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MBUU 52-week low price stands at $18.02 while its 52-week high price is $52.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Malibu Boats Inc. generated 27.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Malibu Boats Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.331 and traded between $0.2701 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZN’s 50-day SMA is 0.2031 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2396. The stock has a high of $0.58 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.19%, as 4.46M MBUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 24,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,715,752 shares of ZN, with a total valuation of $303,688. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,131 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.