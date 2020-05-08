Expensive Market, What To Buy? ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.76.

The shares of the company added by 58.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.55 while ending the day at $2.64. During the trading session, a total of 55.22 million shares were traded which represents a -7749.48% decline from the average session volume which is 703470.0 shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $1.67. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $11.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 33.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 275.76%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is now rated as Neutral. Canaccord Genuity also rated APRN as Downgrade on November 15, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that APRN could surge by 30.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.90 and traded between $6.5634 and $6.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APRN’s 50-day SMA is 8.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.40. The stock has a high of $28.84 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.96%, as 3.52M IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.86% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The River & Mercantile Asset Manageme… bought more APRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The River & Mercantile Asset Manageme… purchasing 49,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 685,352 shares of APRN, with a total valuation of $8,258,492. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more APRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,322,630 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares by 1,260.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 422,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 391,731 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,094,957. In the same vein, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 350,000 shares and is now valued at $4,217,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.